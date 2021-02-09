2 gunmen rob smoke shop

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Police Tuesday were searching for two gun-toting men who robbed an Otay Mesa smoke shop.

The robbery was reported about 8:40 p.m. Monday at the smoke shop on Beyer Way near Palm Avenue, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The pair entered the shop holding handguns, then demanded cash and tobacco products from the clerk, Buttle said. The clerk complied and the two thieves ran away southbound before getting into a dark sedan.

One of the men was 5-foot-10 and was wearing a black beanie, a jacket and dark pants. The other man was 5-foot-8 and was wearing a hoodie and gray or black pants.