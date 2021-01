VISTA, Calif. — Two people became trapped in their vehicles and had to be rescued Sunday night after a collision in Vista.

The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. on westbound state Route 78 near Sycamore Avenue, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

The vehicles were so severely damaged that crews had to free the occupants, said Batallion Chief Dave Pender of San Marcos Fire Department. A man and woman were taken to Palomar Medical Center to be treated for severe injuries.