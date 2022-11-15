SAN DIEGO — Two people were found dead in a Harbor Island hotel room on Tuesday, the Port of San Diego Harbor Police told FOX 5.

Staff at the Hilton San Diego Airport Harbor Island Hotel, located at 960 Harbor Island Drive, discovered the bodies shortly before 2:30 p.m. after the registered guests failed to check out from their room, authorities confirmed.

Officers said a man believed to be in his 50s and woman believed to be in her 20s or 30s both appeared to suffer from a single gunshot wound. A homicide lieutenant told FOX 5 it appeared the man shot the woman and then shot himself. Police said a firearm was located inside the hotel room.

San Diego Homicide Detectives responded to the scene to investigate and said, based on their observations, a murder-suicide appears to be the most likely scenario.

According to a media release shortly before 6:30 p.m., detectives are working through the scene to gather evidence and interview potential witnesses. Police don’t suspect anyone else was involved at this time and said there are no current threats to public safety.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or visit their website.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.