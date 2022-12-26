SAN DIEGO — Two firefighters were injured early on Christmas morning while battling a fire that broke out at a Pacific Beach construction site.

The fire started Sunday shortly after 1 a.m. at a construction site located at 1704 Hornblend Street, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Upon arrival, crews found fire coming from several sides of a three-story, multi-unit building that is under construction, said the SDFD newsworthy incident page.

By 1:30 a.m., a third-alarm response was requested, with over 115 personnel in total being called to the scene.

The destructive fire left two firefighters with minor burn injuries, impacted a power line that prompted SDG&E to shut down power in the immediate area, caused burn damage to three nearby homes, damaged several cars and lit several palm trees on fire, according to SDFD.

Fire officials said the two injured firefighters have since been released from the hospital and have been cleared to return to work.

Firefighters were able to knock down the main body of the blaze around 2 a.m., but crews remained on the scene for several hours after that.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and the incident is being investigated by the SDFD Metro Arson Strike Team.