SAN DIEGO – Two people escaped from a submerged vehicle Saturday afternoon after the car drove through a backyard and landed in a pool, authorities said.

The incident happened early Saturday in the 8900 block of Ellingham Street and both individuals were able to get out of the vehicle, which had landed upside down in the pool, safely San Diego Fire Department officials said.

No rescues were needed, according to SDFD.

It is unclear if there are any injuries connected to this incident.

