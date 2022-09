SAN DIEGO — Two school districts will be closed for a second day due to a brush fire in rural East County.

Schools in the Mountain Empire Unified and Jamul-Dulzura Union school districts were first closed Thursday and will be again Friday, the San Diego County Office of Education announced.

The closures come as the Border 32 Fire, which broke out Wednesday afternoon, has burned more than 4,400 acres near Dulzura. More than 400 homes remained under evacuation orders as of Thursday afternoon.