2 East County hiking trails close due to ‘stay at home’ order

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Two popular hiking trails in the East County were closed Sunday by Cleveland National Forest authorities.

The Cedar Creek Falls Trail and the Three Sisters Falls Trail, running through the national forest between Ramona and Julian, are now closed, authorities said on Twitter.

“Due to the governor’s order and to protect the public safety by limiting the spread of COVID-19, Three Sisters Falls and Cedar Creek Trails are now closed.” the Twitter post said. “Please do not access either area for any reason.”

This weekend, we saw the highest usage numbers EVER at both Three Sisters and Cedar Creek Falls. Illegal parking was rampant and several people had to be airlifted out. For the sake of hiker and first responder safety, these trails will be closed until further notice pic.twitter.com/EySGSTSTwF — Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) March 22, 2020

The Cleveland National Forest encompasses 460,000 acres, mostly of chaparral, and is the southern-most national forest in California. It is administered by the U.S. Forest Service, a government agency within the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The forest is divided into the Descanso, Palomar and Trabacu ranger districts and is located in the counties of San Diego, Riverside and Orange.