2 displaced after garage fire spreads into home

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A San Carlos-area house fire displaced a pair of residents Monday afternoon.

The blaze erupted in the garage of a residence at Artemus and Boulder Lake avenues for unknown reasons shortly before 2:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The flames spread into the living quarters of the house before firefighters were able to get them under control.

“Crews responded and got a jump on the fire right away,” Battalion Chief David Picone told OnScene.TV. “But it already expanded into the attic and was fully involved, but there were no victims and nobody inside. It appears the owners are OK right now.”

The American Red Cross was called in to help the two people who live in the home arrange for temporary emergency shelter.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

