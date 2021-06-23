2 deputies who fatally shot armed man in Encinitas identified

Deputies shot and killed an armed man Friday morning after reports of a suspicious person in an Encinitas neighborhood, according to authorities.

ENCINITAS, Calif. – The two San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies who shot and killed an armed man last week in Encinitas have been identified.

The Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday named Deputy Sean Zappia and Deputy James Clone as the authorities involved in shooting San Diego resident Eric Scott Anderson on Friday in the 1500 block of Eolus Avenue, just west of Interstate 5. Deputies were called to the area over reports of a suspicious person in a vacant lot in the neighborhood.

When deputies were attempting to question Anderson, he allegedly produced a handgun, prompting them to open fire on him, sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver said in a news release. A gun was recovered from the scene, the department reported.

Anderson, 40, was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, Seiver said.

Both Zappia and Clone are assigned to the department’s North Coastal Station, which serves Del Mar, Encinitas and Solana Beach. Zappia has been with the department for nearly 10 years while Clone is a veteran of nearly seven years.

The department is requesting anyone with information on the incident to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 858-565-5200. Anonymous tips also can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.