Australian Navy finds 2 dead whales while berthing in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Members of the Navy found two dead whales in the water as a Royal Australian Navy ship berthed at Naval Base San Diego.

The Australian Department of Defence told FOX 5 that HMAS Sydney was berthing alongside Naval Base San Diego when the dead whales dislodged from her hull beneath the surface.

“The Navy takes marine mammal safety seriously and is disheartened this incident occurred,” a spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Information about how the whales died was not immediately available. The U.S. Navy and Royal Australian Navy are cooperating with the NOAA Fisheries and other agencies to review the incident, according to the Australian Department of Defence spokesperson.