A two vehicle crash near Mission Beach as left two people dead, officials said on Oct. 29, 2022. (Photo: SIDEO.TV)

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Fire Department was dispatched to the scene of a two vehicle collision on the 2900 block of Mission Boulevard on Saturday around 3:15 p.m., said Battalion Chief, Johnny Flores.

Upon arrival, officials confirmed there were a total of seven patients between the two vehicles involved in the incident. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Chief Flores said a total of 19 first responders were present and advanced life support was provided to those who were injured. Five people were transported to local hospitals with their conditions unknown at this time.

There were no pedestrians involved in this incident, according to Chief Flores.

The San Diego Police Department is investigating the cause of an Oct. 29, 2022 vehicle collision near Mission Beach. (Photo: SIDEO.TV)

The San Diego Police Department is investigating the cause of the collision.

This is a developing story. More information will become available as the situation further develops.