NATIONAL CITY – National City police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead, including a teenage girl Friday night.

National City police said they received multiple 911 calls at around 11:35 p.m. regarding shots that were fired and two people who were injured. Police arrived on scene in the 1800 block of E. 17th Street and found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds. They performed life saving measures on the victims, according to NCPD.

The two victims, an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl, were taken to the hospital but died from their injuries, according to police. The victims have been identified but their names are not being released at the time.

Police do not know what may have led up to the shooting but say there was a house party nearby and it happened after the party was breaking up, said Lt. Derek Aydelotte. At this time, there is no suspect in custody.

Detectives are still investigating the shooting. If you have any information regarding the crime, please contact the National City Police Department Investigations Division at 619-336-4457 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477