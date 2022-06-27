VALLEY CENTER, Calif. – Two people were shot and killed late Sunday in a North County neighborhood, local authorities said.

Just before 10 p.m., deputies were called to the 14700 block of Interlachen Terrace, which sits to the east of Valley Center Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Few details were released about the shooting, but the agency said one person was detained. Details about the deceased, including their names and ages, were not immediately shared.

The incident is under investigation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.