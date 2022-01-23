2 dead in Santee shootings ruled as murder-suicide, identities revealed

A San Diego County sheriff’s deputy lifts up crime scene tape at the scene of two shootings in Santee on Jan. 21, 2022. Authorities said they suspect a case of murder-suicide. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

SANTEE, Calif. — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday revealed the identities of the two men who died in a pair of shootings in Santee, which has now been determined as a murder-suicide.

Authorities say the initial shooting happened Friday after 7 p.m. in a residential area on Diamondback Drive, east of State Route 67, where deputies found 36-year-old and San Diego resident Wesley Aaron Devault’s body in the garage. Lt. Thomas Seiver said his preliminary cause of death was ruled a homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds.

As deputies arrived in the neighborhood, witnesses gave a description of the shooter and a car he was in. They spotted a car matching that description and pulled the driver over, when they found the man had shot himself dead. Seiver said that man has been identified as 42-year-old Daniel Wayne Isaac.

Isaac’s autopsy revealed a gunshot wound, with his manner of death being suicide, according to the sheriff’s department. He resided on Diamondback Drive.

Homicide detectives identified Isaac as the suspect in the killing of Devault. Seiver said Devault and Isaac are acquainted.

The motive and further circumstances were under investigation, the sheriff official added.