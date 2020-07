SAN DIEGO — Two people were killed and a third person was injured Thursday in a fiery rollover crash in Jacumba, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 8 near the In-Ko-Pah brake check, according to a tweet by Cal Fire San Diego.

Two people died at the scene, fire officials said. One person was airlifted to a hospital to be treated for major injuries.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene with CHP of a vehicle rollover with fire on I-8E near the Inkopah Brake Check in Jacumba. Two patients extricated with major injuries. #8IC pic.twitter.com/JPtemrfzV2 — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 9, 2020