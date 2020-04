SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego police say a man and woman found in a parked car died from fentanyl overdoses.

Police say the two were discovered before noon Thursday in the Redwood Village neighborhood. Rescue efforts on the woman failed and the man died at a hospital.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration tells the San Diego Union-Tribune that drugs found in the car tested positive for fentanyl. That’s a synthetic opioid considered much more dangerous than heroin or methamphetamine.