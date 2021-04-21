2 dead after truck slams into pole near SeaWorld

SAN DIEGO – Two people died Wednesday night after a pickup truck slammed into a pole in the Mission Bay area near SeaWorld San Diego, local police said.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Sea World Way near Sea World Drive, according to the San Diego Police Department. Details about the incident still are scarce, but a watch commander told FOX 5 that a child was believed to be inside the vehicle.

Police believe four people were in the truck at the time of the crash and that two people made it out.

Other details about the incident were not yet available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

