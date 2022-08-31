CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Two gunshot victims died after their pickup truck crashed while fleeing a shooting Tuesday night in Chula Vista, police said.

Around 7:47 p.m., Chula Vista police received a call about gunshots followed by a crash in the area of Brandywine Avenue and Sequoia Street, Lt. David Oyos said in a news release.

Officers discovered the truck had collided with a parked van in the 1600 block of Brandywine Avenue and came to a stop on an embankment on the side of the road, police said. Paramedics took the driver and the passenger to a hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds and other serious injures. They later died from their injuries. Police are waiting for the victims’ families to be notified before publicly releasing their identities.

Officers found evidence of a shooting less than a block away near Valle Lindo Park in the 500 block of Sequoia Street.

Police say a motive for the shooting was not yet clear. No information about the shooter or shooters was immediately available.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or crash is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.