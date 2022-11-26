An overturned panga is seen off the coast of Imperial Beach on November 26, 2022. (OnScene.TV)

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Two people died Saturday morning in what authorities suspect was a smuggling event involving a panga off the coast of Imperial Beach, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Around 6 a.m., three people, including two minors, were rescued, CBP spokesperson Angel Moreno confirmed to FOX 5. Surfers, the U.S. Coast Guard, lifeguards and paramedics assisted in the rescue.

Four others were detained.

Video from OnScene.TV showed an overturned panga floating offshore.

One person was still believed to be missing, Moreno said. Coast Guard crews were searching the area.

