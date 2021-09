Two children have gone missing in the El Cajon area Saturday. (Credit: El Cajon Police Department).

EL CAJON, Calif. — The El Cajon Police Department is asking for the public’s help after two children went missing Saturday.

Authorities reported the two children missing from the area of Ballantyne/Park in El Cajon at around 9 p.m. via Twitter.

PUBLIC SAFETY NOTIFICATION – ECPD is looking for two missing juveniles from the area of Ballantyne/Park. If you locate them please call ECPD immediately. Below are recent photos of the juveniles with descriptions of their clothing. Thank you for your assistance! pic.twitter.com/NNKzB55xMP — El Cajon Police (@elcajonpolice) September 19, 2021

If anyone locates the two children, ECPD asks to call them immediately at 619-579-3311.

Check back for updates on this developing story.