2 children killed in Chula Vista house fire

SAN DIEGO — Two children are dead after a house fire in Chula Vista early Thursday, according to officials.

The Chula Vista Fire Department responded to Coralwood Court off Sandalwood Drive just before 12:30 a.m. and learned four people, including two children, were believed to be inside the house.

“It’s a coordinated attack, so we have the engine company that got in first, they go right in and they’re knocking down fires, the rescue team is right there searching,” a CVFD battalion chief said at the scene.

Video from Sideo.TV showed flames fully engulfing the front of the home. Firefighters found the children inside during firefighting operations and confirmed their deaths. Their ages weren’t immediately available.

“This is always tragic,” the battalion chief said. “Most of these firefighters are married with families and kids so as you can imagine, it’s very difficult.”

Firefighters said an adult male was taken to the hospital with injuries and an adult female was with family following the fire. Investigators are working to learn the cause of the flames.

Check back for updates on this developing story.