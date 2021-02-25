2 children injured when DUI suspect crashes into home

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A suspected drunken driver crashed into a Mount Hope home, causing minor injuries to himself and to two children inside the home, police said Thursday.

The crash happened shortly before 9:50 p.m. Wednesday at a home just east of where Federal Boulevard, Home Avenue and a state Route 94 off-ramp intersect, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.

A 22-year-old man driving a Ford Mustang went off the roadway, continued down an embankment and through a wooden fence before crashing into a bedroom at the back of the home, Martinez said. Two children — ages 3 and 6 — inside the bedroom suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The driver was also taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries and was expected to be arrested on suspicion of DUI, the officer said.

A building engineer was called to the scene and the American Red Cross was requested to help the displaced residents — two adults and two children — arrange for temporary lodging, NBC7 reported.

