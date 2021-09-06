2 children hurt in Serra Mesa garage fire

SAN DIEGO — Two children were hurt, one critically, when a fire tore through a garage in Serra Mesa late Sunday, according to first responders.

Video showed San Diego Fire-Rescue battling flames that spread from a detached garage to a nearby car at the Village at Serra Mesa on Murray Ridge Road. The children, believed to be a 2 and 4-year-old, were rescued from the garage and taken to UC San Diego Health’s burn center.

Fadi Moasa, who works at a gas station across the street, said he saw smoke coming from the garage around 11:35 p.m.

“Some customer pulled up and we started hearing screams, saying, ‘Help! Help!'” Moasa said. “So I locked the gas station up and we ran over there. The fire had already become kind of bad.”

Moasa said they forced their way inside the garage and found two children inside the garage.

One child was taken to the hospital in critical condition, firefighters said, and the second child was in stable condition but the extent of their injuries was unclear.

“One was passed out. He had to be revived by the ambulance,” Moasa said. “Both burnt, crucially.”

Moasa said the fire spread to a car driven by the children’s mother.

“The mother showed up maybe two minutes after we broke down the garage door,” Moasa said. “She went with them to the hospital.”

The fire was determined to be accidental, according to SDFD.

The fire department called in engineers because they feared the garage, which was completely destroyed, would collapse. Property damage was estimated at $60,000 while up to $30,000 in assets were destroyed.

A Sept. 5, 2021 photo shows a garage fire that left two kids hurt. (Onscene.TV)

A Sept. 6, 2021 photo shows the aftermath of a garage fire that left two kids hurt. (Onscene.TV)

Check back for updates on this developing story.