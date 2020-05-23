2 charged, 1 sought after police find meth following I-5 crash

Two men face criminal charges with another still wanted by police after officers recovered several backpacks full of methamphetamine in a Saturday, May 23, 2020, crash on northbound I-5 near the La Jolla Parkway. (OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — Two men face criminal charges with another still wanted by police after officers recovered several backpacks full of methamphetamine in a Saturday crash on northbound I-5 near the La Jolla Parkway.

Police say the three men crashed a rented Toyota SUV just before 5:20 a.m. Saturday into the right-shoulder wall of the freeway before crossing all lanes of traffic and crashing again into the center divide embankment. The driver reportedly fled across the highway and onto city streets. He has not yet been located, according to the San Diego Police Dept.

At the time of the crash, one passenger in the SUV was experiencing an overdose. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and will face drug charges.

The other passenger was arrested at the scene. The man told officers he’d administered NarCan to the first passenger in the vehicle.