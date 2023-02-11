SAN DIEGO — A carport fire ended with three vehicles burned, two of them destroyed, near Normal Heights, said San Diego Fire.

Battalion Chief John Fisher told FOX 5 that flames broke out in the carport sometime before 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the 4000 block of Wilson Avenue.

“Units arrived very quickly to find multiple vehicles on fire and a carport, underneath apartments in the alley,” Fisher said.

Firefighters attacked the fire aggressively, eventually containing the flames to three vehicles, two of them incinerated and one had smoke damage.

“Because the fire was contained outside there were no injuries to the occupants. No displacements to the occupants and no injuries to the firefighters,” Fisher explained.

In total, eight apartment units were at the complex. The cause is still under investigation.