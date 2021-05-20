2 hurt as cars collide with bus in University Heights

SAN DIEGO – Two vehicles and a San Diego Metropolitan Transit System bus collided Thursday evening in University Heights, trapping at least one driver, San Diego police said.

The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Texas Street at Madison Avenue. Two victims were being taken to the hospital, including at least one with major trauma, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

A man was extracted from one of the vehicles and crews were seen performing CPR on him before he was loaded into an ambulance.

Texas Street was shut down at Madison Avenue while crews were working the scene.

Additional information about the crash was not yet known.

Two vehicles and a bus collided Wednesday evening in University Heights, trapping at least one driver, San Diego police said. (Photo by Matt Meyer)

