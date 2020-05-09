2 brush fires break out on SR-94 in Lemon Grove

Two brush fires broke out and spread quickly Saturday, May 9, 2020, along eastbound state Route 94 in Lemon Grove, but caused no reported structural damage or injuries. (OnScene.TV)

LEMON GROVE, Calif. – Two brush fires broke out and spread quickly Saturday afternoon along eastbound state Route 94 in Lemon Grove, but caused no reported structural damage or injuries.

Firefighters responded to the incident at about 3 p.m. in the stretch of road between College and Massachusetts avenues. It is not yet known what caused the fires, though both quickly were extinguished once firefighters arrived.

The blazes briefly impacted visibility for drivers but did not close down the highway.