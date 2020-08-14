2 brothers arrested after road rage leads to robbery

VISTA, Calif. — Authorities Wednesday arrested two men accused of robbing a driver in Vista following a road-rage incident.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, a 29-year-old man was driving a pickup truck with his 23-year-old brother inside when he became angry and started following another car, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. The man showed the driver a weapon, then cut him and stopped in front of his car, authorities said. The man then got out of his truck and started punching the driver’s window.

When the driver opened the door, the man took about $2,000 worth of jewelry and money from him, authorities said. The man’s brother used a metal tool to smash the driver’s windshield, then the windshield of a nearby car.

Sheriff’s detectives served a search warrant in the 1500 block of Sapphire Lane and arrested Matthew and John Giordano on several charges, including robbery and conspiracy. They were booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

One victim suffered minor injuries from the broken glass. The damage to both cars was estimated to be between $5,000 and $10,000.