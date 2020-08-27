2 badly hurt in head-on crash on rural East County road

A man who was badly hurt in a head-on crash east of El Cajon is rolled toward a helicopter to be airlifted to the hospital on Thursday, Aug. 27. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) — Two people were badly hurt Thursday after a head-on crash in a hilly neighborhood east of El Cajon, authorities said.

The collision was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m. on La Cresta Boulevard near Mountain View Road, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

Witnesses reported that a red sedan and a white van crashed head-on, Bettencourt said. Specific details on injuries were not released, but a freelance photojournalist recorded one person being loaded into an ambulance while another was transferred to a helicopter to be rushed to a hospital.

It wasn’t immediately clear if either vehicle had passengers, or if both injured people were the drivers.

The crash blocked both directions of traffic on the two-lane road, but a tow truck arrived at the scene around 9:10 a.m. to help clear the roadway.