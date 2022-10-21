SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are investigating after a slashing hospitalized a man early Friday in the North Park neighborhood.

Around 1:12 a.m., two men walked up to a 42-year-old man on 3900 Georgia Street and began cutting him multiple times on the arm and head, Officer Robert Heims stated in a news release.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries and was expected to survive.

Authorities say the two attackers, one wearing a white shirt and the other in a dark pinstriped shirt, escaped in a possible silver sedan heading northbound on 3900 Georgia Street.

Anyone with information related to the above incident is encouraged to SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477