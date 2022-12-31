CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Two drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence at a Friday DUI checkpoint, announced the Chula Vista Police Department.

In total 3,664 vehicles traveled through the checkpoint which was located in the 300 block of East H Street, according to Sgt. Anthony Molina, the public information officer. The checkpoint ran from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Molina said out of the thousands of vehicles that passed through, 952 vehicles were screened with officers conducting field sobriety tests for nine drivers.

One driver was arrested for driving under the influence of an illegal drug and another driver was arrested for the same thing with the addition of alcohol, Chula Vista police said.

Eleven people were found with unlicensed or suspended licenses and all of them received citations. Eight vehicles were impounded, and five additional citations were issued, according to Molina.

The next DUI checkpoint by the department won’t be until February.