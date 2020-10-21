2 arrested on suspicion of running illegal gambling den

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) – A 46-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of running an illegal gambling den in the La Presa area of Spring Valley, following a non-injury shooting at the home, authorities said Wednesday.

The shooting was reported shortly after 9:20 p.m. Monday at a home in the 1700 block of Helix Street, north of Jamacha Road and east of state Route 125, Sheriff’s Sgt. Karen Bloch said.

Deputies responded to the scene and found several people on the property, but determined that no one had been struck by the gunfire, Bloch said.

While checking the property, deputies found an outbuilding that was set up as an illegal gambling establishment, the sergeant said. The structure contained about 15 slot machines and deputies also found spent shell casings inside.

During the search, a deputy suffered a minor injury to his foot when he stepped on a board with nails sticking up that was placed as a “booby trap,” Bloch said. The deputy was taken to a hospital for treatment and later released.

Rancho San Diego Sheriff’s Station detectives served a search warrant on the property around 1 p.m. Tuesday to collect evidence related to the shooting and the illegal gambling establishment, she said.

Sue Hixon, 46, and Mark Culver, 49, were arrested on suspicion of running the illegal gambling den, Bloch said. Culver was also suspected of setting the “booby trap” that injured a deputy.

Alfonso Don, 43, was also arrested at the property on suspicion of violating a domestic violence restraining order and violating a court order, Bloch said.