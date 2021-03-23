2 arrested in fatal shooting of teen at South Bay park

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Two teenagers have been arrested in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy at a park in Chula Vista earlier this month, police said Tuesday.

Larry Bradford, 18, and a 16-year-old boy, whose name was withheld because he is a minor, were taken into custody Monday at a residence in Spring Valley, Chula Vista police Lt. Dan Peak said in a news release. The younger teen was booked into Juvenile Hall for homicide in the death of the 17-year-old boy, whose name has not been released because of his age. Bradford was booked into county jail for accessory to murder, Peak said.

The shooting took place at Sunset View Park on March 11. When police arrived at the park, they found the victim on the ground. He died later at a hospital.

Investigators said the victim went to the park with several acquaintances and a fight broke out among the group. After the fight, two young men pulled out guns and shot the victim, Peak said. The reason for the fight and shooting has not been determined, he said.

The investigators believe a third person, 22-year-old Deonte Martinez, also shot the victim, but police have not located Martinez. He should be considered armed and dangerous, Peak said.

A 15-year-old boy was wounded at Sunset View Park on March 6, but investigators said that shooting was not related to the killing on March 11.

Anyone with information about the shooting on March 11 or the whereabouts of Martinez was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or the Chula Vista Police Department at 619-691-5151.