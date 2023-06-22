Authorities seized 38 pounds of methamphetamine and 41,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills in the months of May and June. (SDPD)

SAN DIEGO — Authorities arrested two men after seizing 38 pounds of methamphetamine and 41,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills off the streets during drug operations in the months of May and June.

Luis Solorzano-Bautista, 28, and Brandon Diaz, 23, were identified as the suspects, Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said in a news release Thursday.

Investigators were informed in April about the transportation of dangerous drugs, according to police. Then in May, an operation led to the recovery of nine pounds of methamphetamine.

An operation in June found 10,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills while a second operation in the same month brought about the seizure of 29 pounds of methamphetamine, 31,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills and 600 tabs of MDMA/ecstasy, per SDPD.

Counterfeit pills are described as pills made by an unknown, illicit manufacturer that contain fentanyl and other harmful drugs, police said.

“There is no doubt these drug seizures saved our neighborhoods from overdoses and death,” San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit said. “These types of operations would not be possible without our partners on the DEA Narcotics Task Force.”