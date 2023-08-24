DEL MAR, Calif. — A man and woman suspected of embezzling more than $1 million from a real estate firm that had property in Del Mar were arrested this week, authorities said.

Julie Blease, 53, was arrested at her San Diego home Wednesday while Colin Miller, 56, was arrested Thursday in Poway, Sgt. Marcello Orsini with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release Thursday. Both were booked at the Vista Detention Facility and face charges of embezzlement, identity theft, forgery and money laundering with a white-collar crime enhancement, per law enforcement.

An investigation into the theft, which was first reported in late 2021, found that the former property manager manipulated the company’s accounting records to cover the misappropriated funds, according to Orsini.

Blease, who worked for the real estate firm that owned an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Camino Del Mar, was terminated from her employer in 2021, the sheriff’s department said.