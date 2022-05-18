SPRING VALLEY, Calif. – Two people were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murdering a 59-year-old man found dead earlier this year along an East County road, authorities said.

Adrian Salgado Carranza, 43, and Brandyce Blanche Cuesta-Marquez, 32, were jailed in connection to the slaying of Ronald Ray McKinney, San Diego County sheriff’s Lt. Chris Steffen said in an agency news release. McKinney’s body was found by hikers shortly after 7 a.m. on Jan. 23 laying just off the roadway in the 3500 block of Millar Ranch Road in Spring Valley, which sits to the south of state Route 94 and west of Jamul Casino.

Few details have been publicly shared by investigators on McKinney’s death in the nearly five months since he was discovered. He reportedly was found with undisclosed trauma to his body, but his preliminary cause of death was withheld by the agency in January for “investigative reasons.”

The arrests came after search warrants were executed late Monday at Carranza’s home in the 1400 block of Broadway in El Cajon and Cuesta-Marquez’s in the 3900 block of Conrad Drive in Spring Valley, Steffen said.

Investigators did not disclose details of what was found in either search.

“The circumstances and motivations are still under investigation,” Steffen said.

Jail records show Carranza was booked just before 1 a.m. Tuesday into San Diego Central Jail. Cuesta-Marquez’s booking time came after 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility in Santee. Both are due to be in court Thursday for arraignment hearings.

No further information was released by the sheriff’s department.

Those with information for investigators were asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 858-565-5200. Tips also can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 888-580-8477.