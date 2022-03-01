SAN DIEGO — Police arrested two men suspected of detonating a pipe bomb inside a San Diego hotel last week.

Around 10:15 a.m. Thursday, police received a 9-1-1 call that a pipe bomb had been detonated inside the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel at 8100 Aero Drive, San Diego police Lt. Adam Sharki said in a news release. The explosion damaged property but no one was hurt.

Investigators from San Diego Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the explosion and recovered images of persons of interest.

“Through investigative work, Crime Stoppers, and tips from the public, investigators located and arrested the two suspects in this case,” Sharki said.

Police arrested 39-year-old Grover Preston Everett and 30-year-old Hans Jurgen Sarda on suspicion of possession of a destructive device and detonating a destructive device. Sarda also faces charges related to an outstanding warrant.

Anyone with additional information about the incident was asked to call San Diego police or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.