2 arrested in fatal roadside shooting near Rolando

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 21-year-old man was behind bars Thursday on suspicion of fatally wounding a pedestrian on a Rolando roadside two weeks ago.

Juan Carlos Madrigal of San Diego was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of 24-year-old Debron Blaney, according to police.

At about 10 p.m. on April 12, Madrigal got into an exchange of angry words with the victim while riding in a pickup truck in the 6100 block of University Avenue, Lt. Andra Brown alleged.

The argument with Blaney, who was walking through the neighborhood with a female companion, ended when Madrigal allegedly pulled a gun and opened fire. At that point, the driver of the truck — the suspected shooter’s 24-year- old brother, Jose Lopez Madrigal — drove off, Brown said.

Blaney, who recently had moved to San Diego from Las Vegas, was pronounced dead at a hospital. His companion escaped the shooting uninjured, Brown said.

Patrol personnel responding to the gunfire spotted the suspects’ truck leaving the area at high speed and gave chase. Jose Madrigal initially failed to yield, but soon pulled over on westbound Interstate 8 near Waring Road, where officers took the brothers and two other occupants of the vehicle into custody.

The detainees were questioned and then released pending further investigation.

This week, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the Madrigals. The younger sibling was booked on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, and the elder was jailed on charges of being an accessory to murder and evading police. Jose Madrigal later was released on bail, Brown said.

It remained unclear Thursday afternoon if the other two people who had been in the truck at the time of the shooting might face charges in the case.

The lieutenant declined to disclose what police believe prompted the deadly confrontation between the victim and suspects.

“The investigation is ongoing, and information is still being gathered about the events surrounding (Blaney’s) death,” Brown said.