Police respond to the scene of a shooting in a Mira Mesa neighborhood on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. (KSWB Photo)

SAN DIEGO — Two individuals have been taken into custody on suspicion of murder in relation to a Mira Mesa shooting that left an 18-year-old dead, the San Diego Police Department said Thursday.

Brian Mendoza-Camacho, 18, was found with at least one apparent gunshot wound on Oct. 5, 2022 in the 10900 block of Deering Street and was later pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

San Diego Police homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate and have been working on this case since October. During the course of the investigation, officials say detectives identified multiple suspects who were involved in the murder.

On Wednesday, 21-year-old Nicholas Forehand was arrested at Mission Gorge Road and Friars Road around 11 a.m. Police say he was booked into County Jail on murder charges.

The same day, a 17-year-old male was also arrested in the area of 13100 Poway Road around 11:40 a.m. Police say he was booked into Juvenile Hall on murder charges.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.