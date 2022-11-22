Two people have been arrested for the murder of a man in Spring Valley, said Sheriff’s. (Adobe Stock Photo)

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — Two people have been arrested in connection to the murder of a man in Spring Valley, said the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

On Friday, 23-year-old Dejell Broadnax was arrested at an apartment complex in the 700 block of S Twin Oaks Valley Road in San Marcos. Three days later, on Monday, 28-year-old Jordan Mitchell was taken into custody near a park located in the 1000 block of Bostonia Street in El Cajon.

The two men were arrested on suspicion of murdering 32-year-old Jorkim Rose, who was found with several gunshot wounds to his chest at the intersection of Jamacha Boulevard and Thayer Drive in Spring Valley on Aug. 16.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was ultimately pronounced deceased, authorities said.

The circumstances and motivation behind the incident seem to be gang related, according the sheriff’s department.

Broadnax and Mitchell were booked into the San Diego Central Jail for murder charges.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.