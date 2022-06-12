ESCONDIDO (CNS) – One driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and another driver was arrested on an outstanding warrant at a checkpoint, the Escondido Police Department said Sunday.

The checkpoint was conducted from 6 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday at Valley Parkway and Avenida Del Diable, Lt. Scott Walters said.

Of 847 vehicles contacted, 38 drivers were cited for driving an unlicensed vehicle or having a suspended or revoked license, the lieutenant said.

The next checkpoint will be conducted in August.

Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

