VISTA, Calif. — One person was hospitalized Tuesday after being stabbed multiple times in a Vista park, and two suspects were behind bars, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, located near Santa Fe Avenue and Eucalyptus Avenue, when a fight turned physical, a caller told the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Upon arrival, deputies found the victim stabbed multiple times, according to Sgt. Saleem Payman. The victim was taken to a hospital where he is expected to survive.

Authorities arrested two men, Casey Vazquez, 50, and Elijah Vazquez, 23, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, per law enforcement. Both were booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200.