SAN DIEGO — Two men suspected of attacking, robbing and holding a man at gunpoint at a hotel in Vista were arrested Monday, authorities said.

The incident occurred just before noon when law enforcement responded to a robbery call at the Vista Inn located in the 700 block of West Vista Way, Sgt. Austin Smith with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release Tuesday.

Upon arrival, the victim told deputies that one attacker punched him while another person pointed a black handgun at him, according the sheriff’s official. However, the victim was able to escape the scene.

The two individuals suspected in the crime each were seen leaving in a silver Camry and a red Ducati, but the two vehicles were later located in the carport of a mobile home in the 200 block of Olive Avenue, Smith said. A witness had provide deputies with a license plate read of the Camry.

Authorities conducted a safety sweep of the mobile home, finding an AR-type airsoft rifle and narcotics, per officials. When a search warrant was obtained, law enforcement found a fully loaded non-serialized 9MM handgun, illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia, personal items belonging to the victim and information suggesting the suspected attackers “may have been involved in identity theft,” the department said.

Deputies arrested the men, Eder Rodriguez, 27, and Fernando Ramirez, 31, without incident on suspicion of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, conspiracy to commit crime and preventing or dissuading a victim.