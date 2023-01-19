ENCINITAS, Calif. — Two roommates suspected of possessing several illegal firearms at their North County home were arrested Thursday, authorities said.

The incident occurred Jan. 9 around 11 a.m. in Encinitas when deputies responded to a radio call of a man who reported finding several deceased persons in his apartment, Lt. Christopher Lawrence with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release. Deputies contacted the resident of the apartment Ryan Lander, 25, and conducted a welfare check, but deputies didn’t find anyone inside — instead discovering multiple illegal firearms in plain sight.

Authorities then obtained a search warrant, seizing 28 firearms (some found to be illegal), four firearm suppressors, metal knuckles, body armor, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to Lawrence.

Lander was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of being under the influence of a narcotic while in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearms silencer.

It was also discovered the firearms found were owned by Lander’s roommate, Luc Suter, 32, the sheriff’s official said. Suter was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of possession of methamphetamines, narcotics addict in possession of a firearm, possession of illegal firearms, possession of a firearm suppressor and possession of a prohibited weapon.

If anyone has information regarding the investigation, they are asked to please call the Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200.