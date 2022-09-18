VISTA, Calif. — Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after a commercial burglary in the Vista area, authorities said.

Richard Wells, 56, and Robert Lund, 35, were both arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony burglary, Sgt. Austin Smith with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release Sunday.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Sycamore Avenue, per the SDSO. Deputies were given updates by employees monitoring the burglars over surveillance video.

Upon arrival, deputies and a K9 unit with the Escondido Police Department searched the area, locating a suspect near the entrance as well as an additional suspect outside of the building, according to the sheriff’s official. Both men were taken into custody without incident.

“After detaining both men, it was discovered the rear door of the business had been broken into, the electrical system tampered with, and multiple items had been loaded into a cart which was staged to be taken,” Smith said.

Authorities are investigating to determine if the suspects were involved in any other burglaries in North County.