Chase ends in shooting; 2 arrested

SAN DIEGO — Authorities arrested two suspects and were searching for a third person after a chase led to a shooting early Monday in Serra Mesa.

Shortly after midnight, California Highway Patrol officers began chasing a vehicle believed to have been involved in a carjacking, San Diego police said. The pursuit ended at Murray Ridge Road and Encino Avenue, where shots were fired, police said. It was not yet clear who opened fire.

Three people got out of the car and started running, police said. Authorities arrested two of the vehicle’s occupants and were still searching for the third.

