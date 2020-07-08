2 arrested after carjacking driver at gunpoint, crashing into another car, police say

Two men were arrested Wednesday after sheriff’s deputies say they carjacked a driver this week in Vista and then crashed that car into another vehicle before fleeing on foot. (San Diego County Sheriff’s Dept.)

VISTA, Calif. – Two men were arrested Wednesday after sheriff’s deputies say they carjacked a driver this week in Vista and then crashed that car into another vehicle before fleeing on foot.

Joseph Laxton, 26, and Ricardo Hernandez, 30, are facing about a half-dozen charges related to the incident which occurred at about 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Postal Way. They are being charged with carjacking, hit-and-run and threat causing death or great bodily injury in addition to being a felon in possession of a firearm and illegal drugs and participating in a criminal street gang, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The department said a detective in the area Tuesday heard the call about the incident and began looking for the suspects. According to a department news release, the car was spotted and reported to Sheriff’s ASTREA helicopter flying overhead.

Deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station then “took over the brief chase,” the news release shows.

Laxton and Hernandez ultimately crashed the car — which deputies say contained a gun and illegal drugs — into a curb and fled. Deputies found one of the men at a nearby parking lot and the other along South Santa Fe Avenue.

A carjacking at gunpoint, hit-and-run then a chase.

