SAN DIEGO — Sideshow takeover events last weekend in the San Diego area resulted in the arrest of two people and 29 driving-related citations, authorities said.

Law enforcement across San Diego County learned of a sideshow takeover planned for Saturday evening, with “sideshow takeover crews intended to target areas within the City of San Diego,” Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department said in a news release.

A team made up of multiple law enforcement agencies “worked to prevent, deter, and disrupt illegal activities associated with these events” and “deployed to locations in Oceanside, Vista, and San Marcos,” Sharki added.

To go along with the arrests and citations, police impounded seven vehicles — three of them for 30 days — investigated one collision and seven field interview reports were conducted, according to police.

Sharki said most of the participants and organizers were from the Orange and Riverside County areas.

If anyone has any information relating to these events, they are encouraged to contact SDPD or they may contact Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous.