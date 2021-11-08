2 alleged sexual assault incidents reported at Cal State San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Calif. – Authorities at Cal State San Marcos are investigating two alleged incidents of sexual assault at a campus-affiliated housing development.

Both of the incidents reported Monday by the university’s Clery Office occurred at The QUAD, a housing community at 200 E. Barnham Dr., according to a campus crime bulletin. They reportedly involved the same man who was invited for gatherings at the complex where authorities say alcohol was involved.

According to the university, the first incident, an alleged rape, happened at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sept. 3. Most recently, officials say the man was involved in an alleged fondling incident about 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 28.

The man accused has not been publicly identified and is not in custody, a university spokesperson told FOX 5. He is believed to be 19 or 20 years old and not a student at the university. No further description was provided.

Anyone with information about the incidents is being asked to call the university’s police department at 760-750-4567. Tips also can be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.