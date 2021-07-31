2 accused of shoplifting lead officers on wrong-way car chase to border: Chula Vista police

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A shoplifting incident in Chula Vista Friday evening turned into a wrong-way stolen car chase toward the Mexico–United States border, where the two suspects crossed and escaped from police, according to authorities.

The initial crime started when Chula Vista police said a security guard attempted to detain a man and woman who were caught shoplifting in the loss prevention section of a Walmart on Eastlake Parkway. The man reportedly shoved the guard, allowing the suspects to get into a white Mercedes and take off.

CVPD said after they ran the plates, the vehicle turned out to be stolen and spotted the car going north on SR-125. As they pursued the vehicle, the driver did a U-turn and started going the wrong way. That’s when authorities called off the pursuit for safety reasons and had San Diego Police Department Air Support Unit Police help track the car.

The suspects continued in their getaway, getting on and off freeways and driving the wrong way on both north and south on State Route 125 and eventually west on eastbound Route 54, police said. Traffic was stopped by law enforcement on SR-54, causing the suspects to make a U-turn at Highland Ave and head east on the SR-54 to the southbound I-805.

CVPD said when the suspects were finally driving the right way again, officers tried to pull the suspects over one more time, but the suspects headed past the border and into Mexico — in pursuits, police say they tell border guards to open the gates, so drivers don’t ram into anyone.

The investigation remains ongoing while two suspects remain at large.